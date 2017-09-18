Plane makes emergency landing at Austin airport

A United Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Monday after a reported engine fire (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A United plane had to make an emergency landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after a reported engine fire, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The call came in around 3:09 p.m. Monday at 10185 Hotel Drive, in the northern part of the airport. The Austin Fire Department says the plane is on the ground and will be towed and escorted back to its gate.

ABIA says the plane was headed toward Austin from Houston, and that its operations team found no fire or smoke in the plane.

A KXAN crew is on the way to the airport. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

