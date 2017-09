Related Coverage President Trump omnipresent over Emmy Awards ceremony

LOS ANGELES (AP/KXAN) — The dystopian vision of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the deeply cynical Washington comedy “Veep” and the ever-topical “Saturday Night Live” won top series honors Sunday in an Emmy Awards ceremony that took almost nonstop aim at President Donald Trump in awards and speeches.

The moment everyone is talking about? When former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, made a surprise Emmys appearance, wheeling in his own podium.

