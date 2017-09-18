Mourners recall Beaumont mother who died in Harvey flooding

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Authorities say the 41-year-old Beaumont woman died Aug. 29 after her vehicle got stuck in a flooded parking lot and she and her daughter, Jordyn, tried to walk to safety. Both were swept away into a rain-swollen canal.
Authorities say the 41-year-old Beaumont woman died Aug. 29 after her vehicle got stuck in a flooded parking lot and she and her daughter, Jordyn, tried to walk to safety. Both were swept away into a rain-swollen canal.

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Services have been held for a Southeast Texas mother who died in Hurricane Harvey flooding but her 3-year-old daughter survived by clinging to the woman’s body.

Family and friends gathered Saturday in Beaumont to pray and remember Collette Sulcer. Mourners at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church recalled how Sulcer died so that her daughter could live.

Authorities say the 41-year-old Beaumont woman died Aug. 29 after her vehicle got stuck in a flooded parking lot and she and her daughter, Jordyn, tried to walk to safety. Both were swept away into a rain-swollen canal.

Emergency personnel in a boat caught up to the pair a half-mile downstream from Sulcer’s vehicle, with the child on her dead mother’s back — holding on.

The girl was treated for hypothermia.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s