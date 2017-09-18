Mourners recall Beaumont mother who died in Harvey flooding

Related Coverage Shivering toddler found clinging to drowned mom

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Services have been held for a Southeast Texas mother who died in Hurricane Harvey flooding but her 3-year-old daughter survived by clinging to the woman’s body.

Family and friends gathered Saturday in Beaumont to pray and remember Collette Sulcer. Mourners at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church recalled how Sulcer died so that her daughter could live.

Authorities say the 41-year-old Beaumont woman died Aug. 29 after her vehicle got stuck in a flooded parking lot and she and her daughter, Jordyn, tried to walk to safety. Both were swept away into a rain-swollen canal.

Emergency personnel in a boat caught up to the pair a half-mile downstream from Sulcer’s vehicle, with the child on her dead mother’s back — holding on.

The girl was treated for hypothermia.