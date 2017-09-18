Medical school wants your ideas on how people can get healthy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Few people know the Blair Woods Nature Preserve exists. It’s a quiet, wooded set of trails with a small pond. If you want to get there, don’t be on the lookout for a sign – there’s only an unmarked dirt road off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

It’s one of the winning ideas from the University of Texas Dell Medical School’s first crowdsourcing competition to find solutions to health-related problems. It’s part of a new plan created by the Center for Place-Based Initiatives to look outside of hospitals for creative ways to stay healthy. Instead, the center is looking to review and execute plans submitted by Central Texans.

“It’s important to elicit ideas from people outside of traditional research or innovation areas that are very clinical because it’s like having eyes in the back of your head,” Lourdes Rodriguez, Place-Based Initiatives Director, said. “It’s like getting a perspective you wouldn’t have just relying on your own academic expertise.”

Last year, Travis Audubon partnered with the Westcave Discovery Center to submit a plan to connect children to nature by bringing them to the Blair Woods Nature Preserve. The idea is that by making this place more accessible to more people, particularly children, they can stay healthy. Kids can hike or interact with insects, birds and other wildlife.

It’s physical activity. But it’s also good for mental and spiritual health. “By connecting children to nature in this way, we are setting up children for a healthy life,” Rodriguez said.

While this project won the inaugural call for ideas, it was one of 95 ideas that were submitted by 88 different idea originators. Another pitch included creating a mobile teaching kitchen where a truck would visit neighborhoods and teach families how to make healthy meals.

This year, the Center for Place-Based Initiatives is hoping they’ll receive even more ideas. They’re set to launch their second call for action on Monday. Anyone can submit an idea either online or in person at the Dell Medical School. All you have to do is tell the group about a health-related problem you, your family or people in your community face. Then, explain how you’d go about solving that problem.

“About 20 percent of your health is determined by clinical interventions,” Rodriguez said. “The other 80 percent is determined by things like personal behaviors, but also, the environment in which you live, the social and economic conditions in which you live. Our call for ideas focuses on the 80 percent.”

On KXAN News Today, Jorge Rodas shows you what kind of ideas they’re looking for to promote healthy habits.