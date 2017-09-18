Marble Falls man indicted in deadly Fourth of July crash

Related Coverage Woman killed in Marble Falls hit-and-run was a corrections officer

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A man who police say was involved in a deadly hit and run in Marble Falls on the Fourth of July has been indicted on three charges.

According to court records, Thomas Pfeifer Jr. 33, of Marble Falls, was indicted earlier this month on intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, manslaughter and accident involving death. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. in downtown Marble Falls.

Police say 60-year-old Cynthia Lee Young, a Comal County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer, was walking near Main and Yett Streets when she was hit by a driver in a Dodge pickup truck. Young was flown to a hospital in Ausitn where she later died.

While Pfeifer initially left the scene, police say he later turned himself into the police department. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 27.