Marble Falls man indicted in deadly Fourth of July crash

By Published:
Thomas Pfeifer Jr. (Burnet County Sheriff's Office)
Thomas Pfeifer Jr. (Burnet County Sheriff's Office)

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A man who police say was involved in a deadly hit and run in Marble Falls on the Fourth of July has been indicted on three charges.

According to court records, Thomas Pfeifer Jr. 33, of Marble Falls, was indicted earlier this month on intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, manslaughter and accident involving death. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. in downtown Marble Falls.

Police say 60-year-old Cynthia Lee Young, a Comal County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer, was walking near Main and Yett Streets when she was hit by a driver in a Dodge pickup truck. Young was flown to a hospital in Ausitn where she later died.

While Pfeifer initially left the scene, police say he later turned himself into the police department. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 27.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s