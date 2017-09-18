Man wanted for screwdriver attack arrested by fugitive task force

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man police say brutally attacked his father with a screwdriver has been arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Juan Ricardo Artea-Castaneda, 33, of Mexico, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of North Lamar Boulevard, after the task force learned of his whereabouts.

According to the warrant for his arrest, Artea-Castaneda and his father were helping a friend fix a flat tire in the 10931 block of Stonelake Boulevard last June when Artea-Castaneda became agitated.

The 33-year-old struck his father several times before grabbing a screwdriver and continuing the attack. Officers found his father covered in blood and clinging to a guardrail near MoPac several blocks away.

Artea-Castaneda was deported in 2012 following his convection for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Williamson County. He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the 2017 incident.