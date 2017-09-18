Man says he was shot while driving on Cameron Road

A man was transported with serious injuries from a gunshot wound from this gas station on Cameron Road on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man who says he was shot in the neck while driving Sunday night tells KXAN he wants to to see the person responsible arrested.

Jedidiah Breeze said he was shot in central Austin Sunday.  He told KXAN that he was driving with his friend when a man “displayed his guns to intimidate.” Breeze said he drove away but the suspect chased him and shot him.

“I didn’t know he was behind me until I heard a bang, felt pain,” Breeze said.

He explained that the bullet is lodged in his neck and medical professionals have decided the safest thing is to leave the bullet there. Breeze was discharged from the hospital early Monday morning.

After seeking more medical help on Monday, Breeze described what happened to KXAN. He explained that the driver caught up with him as he was changing lanes from the Cameron Road ramp to the access road in the area near 51st and Cameron Road.

“It was a scene right out of a horror movie. I thought I was dead,” Breeze said.

Austin Police confirm there was a shooting in the area involving a male victim, but could not provide any details on a suspect. They explained that the investigation is still ongoing. APD added that the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

