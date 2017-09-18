Man says apartment complex sprayed foam on bats, left them to slowly die

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – A tenant at the Sanctuary Loft apartment in San Marcos was shocked when he discovered bats had been trapped and killed by spray foam in the complex’s parking garage.

He tells KXAN the complex asked residents to move their vehicles so they could do upgrades to the parking garage. When he returned he says foam had been sprayed in all the cracks where bats once lived.

“I went out that night, just because I was curious to see if there was going to be any bats flying around, and that’s when I heard all the chirping and scratching. It was something out of my nightmares, hearing all those trapped bats up in the foam,” the tenant said.

The man has asked us to not reveal his identity in fear of the apartment complex retaliating against him.

“I just don’t want to lose my apartment,” he said.

The man contacted the non-profit group Bat World for some advice. The organization calls what happened “inhumane.”

“You can remove bats from almost every conceivable type of roost and you can do that humanely and effectively by using those guidelines,” said Bat World founder and president Amanda Lollar. “There was no need to foam them in. There was no need for barbaric cruelty.”

Lollar says she is now working with legislators to strengthen laws that will help protect the species.

“Each bat that was killed was capable of eating 3,000 to 5,000 flying insects a night,” Lollar said. “They have a life span of 20 years. Each bat can eat 20,000,000 insects in its lifetime, and they have an intelligence level of a dolphin. This was more than just killing a pest.”

KXAN has reached out to the apartment complex for a comment, but has yet to hear back.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon talks to the man who found the bats tonight on KXAN News at 6.