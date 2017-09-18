Man jailed, accused of armed robbery spree across Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man they believe is connected to at least half a dozen armed robberies that spanned a few weeks in September. According to an arrest affidavit, Jawhari D’Andre Smith, 26, is in the Travis County Jail charged with seven counts of aggravated robbery.

Austin police say the spree started on Monday, Sept. 11. Around 8:30 a.m. police received a 911 call for a home invasion at the Copper Mill Apartments at 10000 North Lamar Blvd. The victim said minutes after her husband left for work, two men came into the apartment one had a long barrel revolver and the other a handgun. The two suspects, one white and one black, had bandanas covering their face, according to the affidavit.

The victim said one of the suspects pointed the gun at her chest and demanded money from her. When she was initially uncooperative, the suspect grabbed her 3-year-old son and proceeded to point the handgun “to his forehead continuing to demand money.” When the victim tried to fight back, the suspect “threw her to the ground and kicked her.”

According to another victim inside the home, the black suspect was standing guard near the front door as the robbery. The robbery quickly ended when one of the women screamed. The suspects made off with a purse and a cellphone.

Three hours later and less than a few blocks away, the owners of Matamoros Tacos at 10800 North Lamar Blvd. called police stating they were just robbed. The victims told police the suspect opened the door to the trailer and pulled out a large revolver and demanded the cash drawer. Surveillance video caught the suspect coming and going in a car being driven by the second suspect. The description matched that of the suspects in the first robbery that morning.

On Wednesday, Sept 13, around 7 a.m., police received several 911 calls for four armed robberies at the Canyon Trails Apartments at 7020 Grand Canyon Dr. in east Austin. One victim told police the suspect, described as a black man with a bandana, fired a shot that nearly missed his face.

Detectives were able to track Smith down from the license plate that a victim was able to remember. Authorities arrested Smith at a Motel 6 in north Austin. According to court documents, the revolver used in the robberies was found hidden in the toilet tank where Smith was staying.

When police questioned Smith, he admitted to the robberies and said he acted alone at the Canyon Trails Apartments but he did have an accomplice at the other robberies, according to the arrest affidavit.