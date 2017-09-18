Man dies after being punched on 6th Street

Marques Johnson died after being punched on 6th Street on Sunday (From APD)
Marques Johnson died after being punched on 6th Street on Sunday (From APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man knocked unconscious early Sunday morning in downtown Austin has died, according to the Austin Police Department.

Bystanders flagged down an APD officer around 2:08 a.m. for a man who was knocked out on the 200 block of E. 6th St. A crowd had formed around Marques Johnson, 33, and police helped Austin-Travis County EMS get through the people to take him away on a stretcher. At that time he was in critical condition, and died Monday. According to his driver license record, he was from San Antonio.

Witnesses told police Johnson had spoken to an African-American man and a Caucasian man shortly before the incident. They said the men followed Johnson and his wife when they walked away, and the Caucasian man threw something at Johnson. When Johnson turned around, the African-American man punched him.

Police say the man who punched Johnson is about 25 years old, and between 5 foot 10 and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and jeans. Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

