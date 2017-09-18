Location scout for Netflix’s ‘Narcos’ found shot to death in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KXAN) — A location scout for the hit Netflix show Narcos was found shot to death in central Mexico last week, according to Variety.

The death of Carlos Muñoz Portal, 37, was first reported by journalists in Mexico. According to reports, Muñoz’s body was found on Monday, Sept. 11, in a remote area near San Bartolo Actopan, which is said to have one of the highest murder rates in Mexico. His body was reportedly found in a car with several gun shot wounds.

Muñoz has done scouting work for movies such as Sicario, Fast & Furious and Resident Evil: Extinction.

In a statement to media outlets, Netflix said, “We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family. The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”

According to El Pais, there were 183 homicides in the state of Hidalgo in July.

Entertainment Weekly reports the Narcos series commonly filmed in Colombia.

En parajes #Edomex, Carlos Muñoz Portal (37), buscaba locaciones para serie @NarcosNetflix . Fue encontrado muerto, por balas, en automóvil pic.twitter.com/Dbn6brJp1w — Julio Astillero (@julioastillero) September 16, 2017