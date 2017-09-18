Gov. Greg Abbott to announce staffing shakeup

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a news conference Monday afternoon to address a staffing shakeup within his office.

According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott’s chief of staff, Daniel Hodge, is leaving and being replaced by Luis Saenz. Abbott aides tell the Texas Tribune the staffing changes as a natural transition at this point in his tenure.

Texas Tribune reports the new additions also include Tommy Williams, currently the vice chancellor for federal and state relations at the Texas A&M University System. He is joining Abbott’s office as senior adviser for fiscal affairs.

KXAN.com will live stream the 1:30 p.m. briefing in this story.