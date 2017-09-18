Google Fiber expands into south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those looking to upgrade to high speed internet in Austin have a new option. Google Fiber is opening up sign ups for its service to a new area in the southern part of the city starting Tuesday.

As part of its planned expansion, Google Fiber is letting those living along Brodie Lane, Manchaca Road and Interstate 35 south of Slaughter Lane sign up for the service. Other areas of south Austin are already a part of the service area. Those who sign up before the end of October will be prioritized for installation.

Those in areas already served by Fiber in East Austin and William Cannon can also still sign up for the fast internet and TV service that boasts internet speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps. You can look up whether you are eligible for service by searching you address on the Google Fiber website.