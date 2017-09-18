First Pizza Hut building delivered to new location

The original PIzza Hut building was delivered to its new home Monday (NBC News Photo)
WICHITA, Kansas (KXAN/NBC News) — Delivering a pizza isn’t such an odd occurrence, but delivering a pizza store sure is.

Pizza Hut took delivery to a whole new level, after transporting its first-ever restaurant by truck. Crews loaded the original brick Pizza Hut building onto a flat bed and carefully drove it to its new home a few blocks away on the Wichita State University Innovation campus. The 400 square foot building took up two lanes during the journey.

It will be turned into a museum to highlight the story of entrepreneurship and will feature Pizza Hut memorabilia.

 

