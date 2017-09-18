Find out where AISD is shifting teachers and students around

Related Coverage South Austin elementary considers shuffling students

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Just weeks into the new school year, Austin ISD is making plans to shuffle students and teachers at 38 schools. The process known as “leveling” happens every school year and it can be very unpopular with parents whose children are just getting settled into new classrooms. The practice, however, allows the district to adjust for growth without hiring new teachers.

After school Monday, Amy Kilian learned her daughter Ella’s class will get a few new students at Baranoff Elementary School.

“My only advice to her was to include the new kids coming to her classroom so they didn’t feel out of place,” Kilian said.

She understands why it’s necessary but rather it’d not happen. She used to teach after all.

“I know that they benefit from routine, so to change at this point in the school year is going to sffect them,” Kilian said.

Kilian would rather go through this than have her daughter in an overcrowded classroom.

“I know they have to do what they have to do and we all just need to make the best of it,” Kilian said.

“Where the enrollment increases, that’s where we target our shifts,” said Chief Human Capitol Officer with the district, Fernando Medina.

Medina says 42 classrooms in more than 1/4 of their schools will be affected. Half of those schools will shift teachers within the school and half will send the teachers to another school. The problem is some classes are too small and some are too big. Shifting people will allow the district to hit their class size regulations without hiring additional teachers.

“We believe we are being effective,” Medina said. “We’re trying to be great stewards of our taxpayer dollars and maximizing our great talent.”

Without making these adjustments, Austin ISD says schools would have to apply for class size exemptions. Districts have to submit a request to the Texas Education Agency if class sizes for kindergarten through 4th grade exceed the 22 student limit. Last year, six Austin ISD schools received waivers. But this year, because of leveling, no schools will need waivers, according to the district.

Campuses switching teachers within the school are the following:

Allison

Andrews

Baranoff

Casey

Dawson

Hart

Houston

Linder

Oak Hill

Odom

Padron

Patton

Pecan Springs

Perez

Pleasant Hill

Rodriguez

Sunset Valley

Walnut Creek

Webb Primary

Wooten

Campuses switching teachers outside the school are the following:

Cunningham

Graham

Guerrero-Thompson

Harris

Hart

Langford

McBee

Overton

Perez

Reilly

Sanchez

St. Elmo

Webb Primary

Williams

Wooldridge

Zavala