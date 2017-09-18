Deerpark MS parents working to get their paid crossing guards back

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents and students are noticing something is missing near Deerpark Middle School four weeks into the school year.

“Pretty much every morning that I get here there’s not a crossing guard,” said Mykah Hernandez, an eighth grader who rides a scooter to and from school everyday.

KXAN went out to observe the intersection at Anderson Mill Road and Broadmeade Avenue Monday afternoon, where students walking and biking to school must cross four busy lanes of traffic.

There were two paid city of Austin crossing guards stationed there to help students from Live Oak Elementary cross safely. They left at 3:24 p.m.

Deerpark Middle School dismisses at 3:25 p.m. That’s when a teacher took over the crossing guard duties, along with Deerpark’s school resource officer, a deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

The city of Austin says they trained staff at Deerpark Middle School to carry on the duties after the campus lost its crossing guard last school year.

Deerpark parent Kristie McFarling has been looking into the issue closely since April. She called the city and asked why they were taken away.

“She stated the reason they stopped manning it is because the students were disrespectful and they were not behaving well,” McFarling said.

She agrees sixth graders can be unruly at times, but believes the intersection is far too dangerous for students to cross on their own.

“I feel that the city still does have a responsibility to help ensure their safety,” McFarling said.

The school resource officer and McFarling say drivers illegally turning right on red is an issue, and puts students’ lives at risk. McFarling tells her own son, who rides his bike, to take a different route, which takes him outside the protected school zone.

Hernandez wants the elementary crossing guards to stick around.

“Stay a little bit longer, until 8:30 a.m. — something like that — to make sure every kid gets to school,” Hernandez said.

Even though the city primarily puts crossing guards at elementary schools, there are exceptions. You can request one by calling 311 or submitted a 311 request online. It will prompt the city to go out and count the number of students crossing, count the cars and track their speed and look at the history of the location. Click here for the city’s guidelines on school crossing guards.

Deerpark parents are also pushing for an additional safety measure to help students cross Anderson Mill Road safely. They want a high visibility beacon crosswalk added in the middle of the school zone, which is a special crosswalk with large flashing red lights. It’s activated when someone pushes the crosswalk button.

Parents and the school principals have been in talks with their Austin City Council member, Jimmy Flannigan, who has been out to see the problem first-hand.

McFarling said one way to pay for it is with un-allocated funds from the 2016 mobility bond.

