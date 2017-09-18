Austin lands jumbo jet service to London

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Queen of the Skies will soon be a regular sight above Austin as British Airways upgrades the aircraft flying its nonstop route from Austin to London.

The Boeing 747-400 will offer six more first class seats, 10 more business class seats and 116 more economy seats than the 787 Dreamliner currently serving the Austin market.

The regularly-scheduled jumbo jet passenger service begins April 8, 2018 with the first arrival scheduled for approximately 4:15 p.m.

The airline has continued to expand service by increasing frequency and passenger capacity since it began serving Central Texas in 2014 with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s first non-stop service to Europe.