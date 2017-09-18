Austin lands jumbo jet service to London

By Published:
British Airways 747 - A British Airways Boeing 747 takes off from London Heathrow Airport, Friday Aug. 15, 2008. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A British Airways Boeing 747 takes off from London Heathrow Airport, Friday Aug. 15, 2008. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Queen of the Skies will soon be a regular sight above Austin as British Airways upgrades the aircraft flying its nonstop route from Austin to London.

The Boeing 747-400 will offer six more first class seats, 10 more business class seats and 116 more economy seats than the 787 Dreamliner currently serving the Austin market.

The regularly-scheduled jumbo jet passenger service begins April 8, 2018 with the first arrival scheduled for approximately 4:15 p.m.

The airline has continued to expand service by increasing frequency and passenger capacity since it began serving Central Texas in 2014 with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s first non-stop service to Europe.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s