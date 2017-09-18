AISD fixes water fountain at one school after finding higher lead levels

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An environmental group is questioning the lead levels found in Austin schools and urging Austin Independent School District to “get the lead out.”

AISD finished testing water in all of its 130 campuses this year, after beginning the process last year. The Lower Colorado River Authority testing in 2017 revealed one school had lead levels above 15 parts per billion, the amount the Environmental Protection Agency says is safe. AISD replaced a water fountain at that school and re-tested the water four times, which showed the lead levels had come down, according to AISD’s executive director of facilities.

“The health and safety of all our students is our top priority,” wrote Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz in an email to KXAN.

None of the schools tested in 2016 had lead levels above 15 ppb.

However, the non-profit Environment Texas says the EPA’s cutoff for safe lead levels is too high. The group cites the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations that schools should make sure water fountains don’t have lead levels more than 1 part per billion. It says five elementary schools and two other AISD facilities tested above that level.

There is no requirement for schools to take action, but like AISD, they can voluntarily test the schools’ water.