88 second graders surprised with free bicycles

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of second graders at Cook Elementary rode home with a new set of wheels Monday after a donation from a local non-profit.

The Can’d Aid Foundation was started in 2013 to support “do-goodery” efforts, according to its website. Volunteers spent Sunday building the bikes in the Oskar Blues Taproom as a way to celebrate the brewery’s one-year anniversary in Austin, according to Sarah Leavitt, the non-profit’s director of programs and operations.

“So Can’d Aid has a program that’s called Treads & Trails,” Leavitt said. “It’s all about people and kids getting outside and living active and healthy lifestyles. Bicycles are pretty much the start of your love of the outdoors, your first sense of freedom as a kid. And we love giving that to kids all throughout the U.S. — a chance to get outside and ride their bikes and have fun.”

The 88 students strapped on their helmets and took their new bikes for a test ride.

This is Can’d Aid Foundation’s third bicycle donation in the Austin area. It has given out more than 300 bikes here and more than 1,200 nationwide.