Swimmers compete for chance to be in Special Olympics Fall Classic

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) – More than 200 swimmers from the Central Texas area dove right in on Sunday for the Special Olympics Aquatics Competition.

Competitors ages 8 and all the way up to 78 competed in a variety of events at Nitro Swim in Bee Cave, including assisted swim, walk, flotation race, laps and other events.

And these competitors set their sights high.

“First place works every time,” said Joey Mikel, a 50-meter freestyle competitor.

Swimmers were competing to be eligible for the Fall Classic next month at Texas A&M.

“They put in a lot of work, a lot of time, and we have amazing volunteer coaches that put in a lot of time, a lot of effort to make sure these guys are good to go,” said Jason Miller, program director for Special Olympics in Central Texas. “It’s their big day. They take it serious. We take it serious. We want people to earn the medals. It’s a legitimate competition, and we have some really good athletes.”