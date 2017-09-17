Parents of premature triplets among those thanking St. David’s Women’s Center

KXAN Staff Published:
NICU triplets
NICU triplets

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s amazing what sharing your experience with others can do and how it can make someone feel who has gone through a similar situation.

That is what this reunion is all about.

The St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas held its 8th Annual NICU Reunion on Saturday.

Anyone who has had children in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was welcome.

The Women’s Center said they have the largest number of births in Austin with 7,000 projected this year.

Of those, 600 have stayed in the NICU.

“I’ve met more people and talked to more people now as a NICU mother as a NICU father,” said parents Tarek and Carly Aly. “And we love sharing stories. And we laugh, and we giggle, and we cry. It’s some of the closest friends I’ve made.”

Their triplets — Adam, Camilla and Sophia — were born seven weeks premature. They will be 16 months next week.

