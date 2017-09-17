Man suffers serious injuries from gunshot wound in NE Austin

By Published: Updated:
A man was transported with serious injuries from a gunshot wound from this gas station on Cameron Road on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)
A man was transported with serious injuries from a gunshot wound from this gas station on Cameron Road on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man in his 30s suffered a gunshot wound in northeast Austin Sunday night, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

They said they received the call at 9:12 p.m. in the 5300 block of Cameron Road north of East 51st Street.

Medics said they took the man to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries.

Video KXAN took at the scene shows a white pickup with a shattered back window at a gas station.

The Austin Police Department said it could not confirm any details about the shooting, who may have been involved or if officers were looking for a suspect.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s