Man suffers serious injuries from gunshot wound in NE Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man in his 30s suffered a gunshot wound in northeast Austin Sunday night, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

They said they received the call at 9:12 p.m. in the 5300 block of Cameron Road north of East 51st Street.

Medics said they took the man to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries.

Video KXAN took at the scene shows a white pickup with a shattered back window at a gas station.

The Austin Police Department said it could not confirm any details about the shooting, who may have been involved or if officers were looking for a suspect.