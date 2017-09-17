Local museums offer free admission for Austin Museum Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Almost 40 museums across the city will waive their admission fees today as part of Austin Museum Day. It’s the city’s 20th year celebrating the event.

The Austin History Center will host kid-friendly events about preserving family history. Attendees can learn how to record a family memory at the oral history booth and preserve heirlooms.

The Department of Public Safety will also host its own museum day event. Following with their theme of “Safety and Secury for Children”,parents will have the opportunity to speak with professionals from the Texas Crimes Against Children Center about the best way for kids to stay safe.

The department will offer a chance for families to interact with some of the vehicles and resources that the department currently uses. Children can have fun with an informational scavenger hunt and earn a “Junior Trooper” certificate.

Other participating museums include the Bullock Texas State History Museum, the Texas Military Forces Museum and the Thinkery.

To find a free museum near you click here.