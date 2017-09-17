Franklin Barbecue to fire up pits for Harvey relief

By Published:
Franklin Barbecue Harvey relief benefit.
Franklin Barbecue Harvey relief benefit.

AUSTIN, (KXAN)– Franklin Barbecue has been closed for 3 weeks since the building caught fire last month, but if you’ve been missing the smoked brisket, then you’re in luck.

The famous barbecue joint will be hosting two backyard BBQ events to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief. The events will take place at music venue Mohawk on Red River Street on Sunday Sept.17 and 24 starting at 11 a.m and lasting until they sell out.

Franklin’s pitmaster Aaron Franklin will be cooking up the barbecue in the same way that Austinites have grown to love. Tickets will be sold at the event for $30.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s