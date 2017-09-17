Franklin Barbecue to fire up pits for Harvey relief

AUSTIN, (KXAN)– Franklin Barbecue has been closed for 3 weeks since the building caught fire last month, but if you’ve been missing the smoked brisket, then you’re in luck.

The famous barbecue joint will be hosting two backyard BBQ events to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief. The events will take place at music venue Mohawk on Red River Street on Sunday Sept.17 and 24 starting at 11 a.m and lasting until they sell out.

Franklin’s pitmaster Aaron Franklin will be cooking up the barbecue in the same way that Austinites have grown to love. Tickets will be sold at the event for $30.