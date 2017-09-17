Families don costumes for Superhero Run benefiting abused children

Families don costumes for superhero run benefiting abused, neglected kids (Frank Martinez, KXAN)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not Halloween just yet, but families already donned their best superhero costumes for this year’s CASA Superhero run at Domain Central Park.

A variety of Wonder Women and Batmen sped through the race, faced the competition in a costume contest and even snapped a picture with the Batmobile.

This is the 8th anniversary of the Superhero 5K and Kids’ 1K Run where super hero children are chased by adults in villain costumes. The runs were followed by a superhero dance party. Proceeds from the event will benefit CASA, a volunteer organization that advocates for abused or neglected children in the court system.

CASA says they decided on the superhero theme because many superheroes in popular culture like Superman and Spiderman are either adopted or do not have traditional family arrangements.

