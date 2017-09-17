DPS identifies man killed in east Travis County crash

Related Coverage Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in east Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said Francisco Zamora, 45, was killed in a crash in east Travis County Saturday night. Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

DPS said Zamora was driving a Chevy S10 pickup going south on FM 973 near Webberville Road when he traveled off the roadway and onto the shoulder. Investigators believe he overcorrected trying to get back into the southbound lane and entered a side skid.

That’s when a Chevy Tahoe driving northbound hit the front right side of Zamora’s pickup. DPS said Zamora was ejected from the S10 and was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the S10.

There were two men in their 20s in the Tahoe. They were both transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening. The passenger was wearing a seatbelt, but the driver was not, DPS said.

DPS said the crash remains under investigation.