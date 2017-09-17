Cowboys lose in Denver

The scoreboard tells of a delay of game due to lightning at Mile High Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys offense struggled all game long and it was a long game against the Broncos defense, losing on the road 42-17. In a game that was delayed an hour in the first quarter by lightning delay, the Cowboys could After falling behind 7-0, the Cowboys tied it up 7-7 on a Dak Prescott to Dez Bryant touchdown, this was after DemMarcus Lawrence sack and forced fumble deep in Broncos territory. The Broncos scored the next 14 points on a pair of Trevor Simian touchdown passes. The Cowboys could not get anything going on the ground, Ezekiel Elliot ran for 8 yards on 9 carries. That forced Prescott to throw 50 passes, going 30-50 for 238 yards and 2 interceptions, the second was returned 103 yards for a touchdown by Aquib Talib.

The Cowboys fall to 1-1 and will play at Arizona on Monday night September 25th.

