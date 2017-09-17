Cowboys lose in Denver

DENVER (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys offense struggled all game long and it was a long game against the Broncos defense, losing on the road 42-17. In a game that was delayed an hour in the first quarter by lightning delay, the Cowboys could After falling behind 7-0, the Cowboys tied it up 7-7 on a Dak Prescott to Dez Bryant touchdown, this was after DemMarcus Lawrence sack and forced fumble deep in Broncos territory. The Broncos scored the next 14 points on a pair of Trevor Simian touchdown passes. The Cowboys could not get anything going on the ground, Ezekiel Elliot ran for 8 yards on 9 carries. That forced Prescott to throw 50 passes, going 30-50 for 238 yards and 2 interceptions, the second was returned 103 yards for a touchdown by Aquib Talib.

The Cowboys fall to 1-1 and will play at Arizona on Monday night September 25th.