Annual cleanup event hauls tons of garbage out of Lake Travis

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) – Eight dive groups grabbed bags and jumped into Lake Travis on Sunday for the 2017 Lake Travis Underwater and Shoreline Cleanup.

It’s an annual event that helps rid the lake of tons of debris and waste. Each year, organizers say the event helps clear out about five tons of trash from the lake and 11 parks around the lake.

One dive group that joins in every year is from Lake Travis Scuba.

“We pulled in 12 bags of trash between seven divers,” said Robert Weiss of Lake Travis Scuba. “Plus, a very old white-wall tire and a large steering or power cable for a large boat.”

Weiss said that divers with his group have pulled out about 216 bags of trash throughout the summer, helping to reduce the amount of trash to be collected during the annual one-day cleanup event.

Lake Travis keeps a running tally of interesting items they’ve collected on their website.