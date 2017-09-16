Rehearsals in full swing inside new Del Valle HS fine arts addition

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Rehearsals are in full swing inside Del Valle High School’s new fine arts addition.

Saturday morning, students, parents and school officials were on hand for a ribbon cutting outside the shiny red double doors.

The additional 19,239 square feet of space includes a dance studio, a band rehearsal hall and a common space.

The dance floor is competition-style with a special state-of-the-art spring system. The band area includes ceiling mounted microphones and speaker system that connects to a portable recording system.

“Del Valle is excited about our high tech, professional quality fine arts studio space that will enable our students and programs to continue on their path of excellence,” said Fine Arts Coordinator Jenny Parry.

The main dance studio features an optional accordion divider, high-efficiency big fans, wall mounted surface tablets and integrated wireless microphones for the instructors. The district says the new features eliminate the need for furniture and equipment on the floor, maximizing the floor space for the dancers.