New plea for bottled water, canned goods as Austin mega-shelter remains open

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Disaster Relief Network and the Central Texas Food Bank issued an urgent plea Saturday for more bottled water and canned food donations to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery.

They will be accepting those donations at a free two-day Harvey Benefit concert happening until 11 p.m. Saturday night and then continuing on Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. It’s being held at the Moontower Saloon at 10212 Manchaca Road in South Austin.

“It’s natural for all of us to want to do something when a disaster hits,” said Lucas Cook, Austin musician and concert organizer. “As Texas musicians, we have a duty to bring people together and use our talents for the greater good. Come on out and enjoy the music and support a very good cause.”

Austin mega-shelter remains open

Austin’s mega-shelter for Hurricane evacuees remained open on Saturday, said a city spokesperson.

He said that there were still 115 people taking refuge there.

Officials are working to close the shelter. Earlier this week, buses took some of the evacuees to Houston or Victoria.

The city said they will try their best to find housing for remaining people. If they can’t, they will not close the shelter.

Port Arthur evacuees find shelter in tents

About 250 tents have been put up in the parking lot in Port Arthur, Texas, as FEMA and county officials work on a long-term housing solution.

Each tent can house up to 14 people. Men and women will be separated, and families will be kept together.

The mayor said he expects more evacuees to return to Port Arthur from Dallas and Garland and stay in the tents.

“We are finally finding a balance after a couple weeks, and we are happy people will be safe and comfortable here,” said Port Arthur Mayor Derrick Freeman.

The mayor said the tents are temporary shelters where people can stay for about 30 days. But he said that could be extended.