Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in east Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A man in his 40s died Saturday night when two vehicles crashed in east Travis County, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened before 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of North FM 973 south of Webberville Road. Medics said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, ATC EMS said.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story and KXAN will provide more information as it becomes available.

