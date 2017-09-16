Girl Scouts build 3D-printed prosthetic hands for disabled children

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of Girl Scouts gathered to do a service project Saturday. But they weren’t hosting a bake sale or picking up trash on the street. They were making 3D-printed prosthetic limbs for disabled children.

As part of the Helping Hands program, Girls Scouts of Central Texas partnered with Wayside Sci-Tech Preparatory School and EOS North America, an industrial 3D printing company.

9th grade engineering students from Wayside Sci-Tech led the girls in building 15 child-sized prosthetic hands using 3D-printers from EOS North America.

Once the hands are completed, the group will donate them to e-Nable, a non-profit that matches 3D-printed prosthetic limbs to people in need of upper-limb devices around the world.

The group says they created this event to teach girls that fields in STEM can allow them to make a positive impact on their community. They say they want girls to learn how to harness cutting-edge concepts and tools for the greater good.

