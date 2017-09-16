Austin man accused of picking woman up, sexually assaulting her

AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin man is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted a woman Friday night.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman was walking to her car from the OK Corral on West Ben White Boulevard, when 27-year-old Juan Alberto Izaguirre offered to give her a ride. The woman told police she was hesitant, because she didn’t know Izaguirre, but eventually got in his car because she had parked far away and her phone battery had died, making it impossible to call anyone. The victim told police Izaguirre then drove her to his apartment, rather than her car.

The victim told police she didn’t want to go inside, but Izaguirre convinced her to by offering to give her some water. Once inside, the victim told police he took her to his room and exposed himself. From there, the victim claimed Izaguirre sexually assaulted her.

Eventually, the victim told police she was able to escape into the parking lot outside of Izaguirre’s apartment and flag down another person in the lot to call 911.

Izaguirre is being held in the Travis County Jail on $100,000 bond.