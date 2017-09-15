Water main breaks in east Austin shuts down road

By Published:
Austin Water

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials with Austin Water have closed part of an east Austin road after a 16-inch water main broke Friday morning.

Sendero Hills Parkway is closed from Loyola Lane to Cordoba Drive, with traffic delays on Loyola lane and Farm to Market 969.

The City of Austin tweeted that drivers should plan ahead and avoid the area. The road is expected to be closed throughout the day. It is not yet know how it will affect water customers.

At the end of June, hundreds of customers were without water in Georgetown when a 16-inch water main broke. Austin Water averages about 2,000 leaks a year.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s