Water main breaks in east Austin shuts down road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials with Austin Water have closed part of an east Austin road after a 16-inch water main broke Friday morning.

Sendero Hills Parkway is closed from Loyola Lane to Cordoba Drive, with traffic delays on Loyola lane and Farm to Market 969.

The City of Austin tweeted that drivers should plan ahead and avoid the area. The road is expected to be closed throughout the day. It is not yet know how it will affect water customers.

#ATXTraffic: Plan ahead. Closure expected to last throughout the day. https://t.co/VwOhIe2ZK0 — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) September 15, 2017

At the end of June, hundreds of customers were without water in Georgetown when a 16-inch water main broke. Austin Water averages about 2,000 leaks a year.