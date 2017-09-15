VIDEO: Driver crashes into gas station, steals $10K in lottery tickets

Sharon Cummings, KARD/KTVE Published:
Burglar busts into gas station to steal lottery tickets in Delhi, La. (Photo via KARD/KTVE)
Burglar busts into gas station to steal lottery tickets in Delhi, La. (Photo via KARD/KTVE)

DELHI, La. (KARD/KTVE) — A burglary suspect is on the run after crashing into a local gas station and stealing an entire rack of lottery tickets.

Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams tells us the incident happened at 1:28 a.m. Friday at the U-Pak-It located at 1015 Broadway St. in Delhi, Louisiana.

Surveillance video shows the suspect backing into the entrance of the store, getting out of his vehicle and taking an entire rack of lottery tickets.

Chief Williams says there was $10,000 in lottery tickets taken.

Officials are looking for a red 1993 Ford Mustang with an Alabama license plate reading 2AJ6912.

The suspect is described as a white male about 6 foot tall with either a low hair cut or balding.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with designs or writing on the back with dark blue pants and work boots.

Officials tell us the suspect left on LA 17 headed south, and presumably got on I-20 headed west.

If you see the suspect or the vehicle described, you are asked to contact the Delhi Police Department at (318) 878-3788.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s