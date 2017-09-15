VIDEO: Driver crashes into gas station, steals $10K in lottery tickets

DELHI, La. (KARD/KTVE) — A burglary suspect is on the run after crashing into a local gas station and stealing an entire rack of lottery tickets.

Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams tells us the incident happened at 1:28 a.m. Friday at the U-Pak-It located at 1015 Broadway St. in Delhi, Louisiana.

Surveillance video shows the suspect backing into the entrance of the store, getting out of his vehicle and taking an entire rack of lottery tickets.

Chief Williams says there was $10,000 in lottery tickets taken.

Officials are looking for a red 1993 Ford Mustang with an Alabama license plate reading 2AJ6912.

The suspect is described as a white male about 6 foot tall with either a low hair cut or balding.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with designs or writing on the back with dark blue pants and work boots.

Officials tell us the suspect left on LA 17 headed south, and presumably got on I-20 headed west.

If you see the suspect or the vehicle described, you are asked to contact the Delhi Police Department at (318) 878-3788.