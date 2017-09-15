Texas team a finalist in Hyperloop competition

Related Coverage UT grads hope to get you from Austin to Dallas in 20 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A trip from Austin to Dallas that takes 20 minutes could be a reality if a Texas team of researchers is selected to complete its project as part of the Hyperloop One Global Challenge.

Texas Hyperloop is one of 10 finalists in the competition, which is searching for the best routes around the world. The Hyperloop One is a company working to develop high-speed travel using tubes to connect major destinations. Hundreds of people applied.

The Texas plan spans 640 miles and would run along Interstate 35 from Dallas-Fort Worth to Laredo, with a section from San Antonio to Houston along Interstate 10. There would also be a stop in Austin and opportunities to move freight. A map of the route can be viewed here.

The finalists will get support and resources to determine their plans’ commercial viability.

Last month investor and inventor Elon Musk held a competition to test Hyperloop pods. A team from the University of Texas at Austin traveled to the contest in August. It took home an Innovation Award for its unique air bearings levitation system.