Texas team a finalist in Hyperloop competition

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This file image released by Tesla Motors shows a sketch of the Hyperloop capsule with passengers onboard. (AP Photo/Tesla Motors, file)
FILE - This file image released by Tesla Motors shows a sketch of the Hyperloop capsule with passengers onboard. (AP Photo/Tesla Motors, file)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A trip from Austin to Dallas that takes 20 minutes could be a reality if a Texas team of researchers is selected to complete its project as part of the Hyperloop One Global Challenge.

Texas Hyperloop is one of 10 finalists in the competition, which is searching for the best routes around the world. The Hyperloop One is a company working to develop high-speed travel using tubes to connect major destinations. Hundreds of people applied.

The Texas plan spans 640 miles and would run along Interstate 35 from Dallas-Fort Worth to Laredo, with a section from San Antonio to Houston along Interstate 10. There would also be a stop in Austin and opportunities to move freight. A map of the route can be viewed here.

The finalists will get support and resources to determine their plans’ commercial viability.

Last month investor and inventor Elon Musk held a competition to test Hyperloop pods. A team from the University of Texas at Austin traveled to the contest in August. It took home an Innovation Award for its unique air bearings levitation system.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s