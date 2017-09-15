Round Rock residents will have to pay more in property taxes

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The cost of living in one of Austin’s largest suburbs is going up. On Thursday, the Round Rock City Council approved the $330 million budget for the new year which includes a 2.7 cents rate increase to the overall effective tax rate.

For a median priced home of $227,715, homeowners can expect to pay $91 more per year at the new tax rate of 43 cents per $100 of property valuation.

The city says the rate increase is needed to fund basic services like public safety, parks, the library and planning and development services that go along with rising costs and growth. The new budget allots nearly $111 million for those services. Another $137 million is slated for capital improvement projects such as major construction projects. The other $82.3 million will go toward other items.

The city still needs to vote on new utility rates by the end of the month. On its first reading, the council voted to approve an increase in water rates. The base rate for residential customers would increase by $1.35. Water customers in Round Rock pay a base rate as well as rates based on the volume of water used — and people who use more than 30,000 gallons of water a month will see the largest price hike.

The Austin City Council also approved a hike in its budget, that raised the property tax rate to 44.48 cents per $100 of property valuation.