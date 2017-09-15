Red River Street will have lane closures this weekend

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Part of the southbound lane of Red River Street downtown will be shut down this weekend for construction related to the Dell Seton Medical School.

The southbound right turn lane and southbound traffic lane will be closed from Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard to Robert Dedman Drive. The sidewalk on the north side of Red River Drive will also shut down. They will stay closed from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The University of Texas at Austin says crews will be working to mill, pave and restripe the road. It’s related to utility construction that will support the medical school.

