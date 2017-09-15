Pollo Tropical closes all remaining restaurants in Texas

Related Coverage Plan for high rise on hold, new fast food restaurant on the menu

DALLAS (KXAN) — The company behind Pollo Tropical is closing all of its restaurants in Texas, with an online company map showing their only remaining restaurants are spread throughout Georgia and Florida.

Fiesta Restaurant Group says the decision to close the remaining six Pollo Tropical Company-owned restaurants in Texas was due to limited awareness of the brand as well as ongoing uncertainty in the area due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

The company says up to two of the closed restaurants in the San Antonio area may be re-branded as Taco Cabana — which is owned by the same company. The company has 149 Pollo Tropical restaurants located in the state of Florida and in the Atlanta area.

Pollo Tropical closed all of its Austin and Dallas locations in April.