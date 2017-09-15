Police: Woman finds boyfriend on daughter, 12, stabs him

The Associated Press Published:
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.

Cleveland.com reports the 31-year-old man was stabbed five times in his chest and once in the back of his head at a home in Cleveland early Tuesday morning.

A police report says the woman told investigators she was going to bed when she found the man on her daughter.

The report says the woman grabbed her pocket knife and attacked him.

Both the woman and her daughter suffered cuts on their hands during the struggle.

Neither the woman nor the man has been charged, but records show police are investigating a potential sexual assault.

