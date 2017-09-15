Police surprise grandmother with hurricane supplies ahead of Irma

CLEARWATER, FL (WCMH) – A Florida grandmother was excited to see the boys in blue when several officers checked in on her before Hurricane Irma hit the state.

According to Clearwater Police, Rachel Copeland was worried about her 94-year-old grandmother, Betty Helmuth, as Hurricane Irma approached Florida.

Copeland had lived through Hurricane Harvey and wanted to make sure her grandmother was prepared.

She reached out to Clearwater Police through Facebook to if there was anything that could be done to help Helmuth out.

Officers showed up at Helmuth’s door with water, food, flashlights and other storm necessities, according to police.

She was excited and tickled to see the boys in blue, but she joked that she was concerned her neighbors might think they were there to arrest her. She gave them all plenty of thanks, plenty of hugs, and called them her heroes. We are glad we could be there in her time of need, to make sure she was safe and taken care of. She made it through the storm OK, but suffered some water intrusion to her living room carpet. We here at the police department like to talk about how we endeavor to be community champions — and that spirit and mindset was present the day late last week when we visited her.

Police posted video of the encounter on Facebook.