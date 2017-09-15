PHOTOS: Thieves make off with $43K worth of cellphones in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department has released pictures of thieves who took more than $40,000 worth of cellphones from Sam’s Club.

Police said four women and one man stole 78 cellphones from the store on SSW Loop 323 on Sunday at around 6 p.m.

Public Information Officer Don Martin said the thieves were able to compromise the casing and slip the phones out. The thieves loaded a mattress and merchandise on a flat cart to shield them from the public and store employees while they cut the lock off a storage unit to gain access to new cellphones.

Authorities believe the women stuffed merchandise inside their dresses to walk out the door unnoticed.

The phone bandits were captured on surveillance camera, but their identity is unknown. Martin stated the group was able to conceal their identity by wearing loose clothing and covering their faces.

The getaway vehicle did not have a license plate attached when they left the store. It is described as a small dark SUV.

The cellphones are valued at approximately $43,000.

Anyone with information on this theft should contact Tyler Police at 903-531-1000.