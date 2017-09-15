PHOTOS: Florida ‘hot cops’ become internet sensation after Hurricane Irma

Related Coverage Internet falls in love with Florida police officers working during Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/KXAN) — Men in uniform in Texas are challenging one another to a hunk-off and bringing the heat back to Tampa Bay.

Multiple posts on social media have gone viral of law enforcement agencies who got right to work after the destruction Hurricane Irma brought to Florida.

It started when the Gainsville Police Department posted a photo of three of their officers working the night shift to help after Irma. The Facebook post garnered thousands of comments, ranging from the hilarious to the inappropriate. The Sarasota Police Department rose to the challenge on its own Facebook page, posting a photo of four officers helping out with floodwater rescues.

Since then, even more have taken on the challenge.

Tampa Bay area ‘hot cops’ become internet sensation after Hurricane Irma View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pinellas Park PD Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Deputy Dan Ivanov Deputy Hayden Gallof Deputy Kevin Moffat Hillsborough County Sheriffs Winter Haven Police Department Officers Doyle and Trimble Clearwater Police Department Bradenton PD Officer Palmer and k-9 Riggs Bradenton PD Officer Taulbee and k-9 Mac FHP Winter Haven Police Department Officer Garcia and K9 Logan Hernando Sheriffs Officers BJ and Brandon Sarasota Police Department Officers Raulerson, Craig, Gloeckner & Hughes Gainesville Police Department Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering