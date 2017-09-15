PHOTOS: Florida ‘hot cops’ become internet sensation after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/KXAN) —  Men in uniform in Texas are challenging one another to a hunk-off and bringing the heat back to Tampa Bay.

Multiple posts on social media have gone viral of law enforcement agencies who got right to work after the destruction Hurricane Irma brought to Florida.

It started when the Gainsville Police Department posted a photo of three of their officers working the night shift to help after Irma. The Facebook post garnered thousands of comments, ranging from the hilarious to the inappropriate. The Sarasota Police Department rose to the challenge on its own Facebook page, posting a photo of four officers helping out with floodwater rescues.

Since then, even more have taken on the challenge.

