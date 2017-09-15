North Texas dairy part of raw milk warning, 1 sick

PARADISE, Texas (AP) — Experts say people who consumed raw milk or raw milk products from a North Texas dairy could have contracted an infectious disease and need to take antibiotics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued the brucellosis (broo-suh-LOH’-sis) warning involving K-Bar Dairy in Paradise, near Fort Worth.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says K-Bar Dairy has complied with state law and is cooperating after two cows tested positive for the bacteria.

CDC officials say anyone who consumed unpasteurized K-Bar Dairy products from June through Aug. 7 should take antibiotics to prevent infection.

One Texas woman has gotten sick. Officials are also contacting K-Bar Dairy consumers from Alabama, Arkansas, California, Ohio, North Dakota and Tennessee.

Brucellosis can cause fever, aches and fatigue. Long-term complications include arthritis, heart problems and meningitis.

