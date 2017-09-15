New app helps residents prepare for emergencies in Williamson County

Related Coverage Georgetown now has 23 outdoor warning sirens

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — It’s easy to get caught in the chaos of a flood or tornado, so having a plan of what to do when a disaster hits, could help you or your family.

The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management has launched a free mobile app called WILCO Ready, to help residents create plans for emergencies. Once you download the app, you’ll receive alerts if there’s an emergency in Williamson County.

But county officials really want you to use the app to start planning now. The application lets you create a specific plan for your family.

“All the information you put into the app is stored on your device, so it is not shared. You can build your family’s emergency plan here, and then it will create a supply list for your family emergency kit,” stated Jarred Thomas, Williamson County emergency management director. “You also can build a notification list from your phone contacts, and it will notify that list of your status during an emergency as soon as you have cellular service.

