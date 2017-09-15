MoPac lane closures this weekend as crews prepare for new Express Lane

North MoPac at RM 2222. (TxDOT)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The last set of paving on North MoPac before opening the new Express Lane is slated for this weekend, according to the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority. Drivers can expect lane closures and delays over the next few days.

Northbound MoPac will be down to just the right lane from Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m. from Enfield Road to Ranch to Market 222.

Southbound MoPac will have a series of closures throughout the weekend:

  • 45th Street and 35th street on and off ramps closed Friday at 10 p.m. through Sunday at 7 p.m.
  • 45th Street to 35th Street right lane and far right exit lanes closed Saturday 9 a.m to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • 45th Street to Windsor Road center and right lanes closed Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m. as well as 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday

More lanes could be closed throughout the weekend, and details will be posted on the MoPac Express project website.

