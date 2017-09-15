Leander school drops game time rivalry to help out Rockport High

SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) — The newest high school in Leander is dropping game time rivalries in the spirit of moving forward Friday night.

Glenn High School is in Seguin, taking on Rockport-Fulton High School.

But because of Hurricane Harvey, Rockport’s marching band is unable to come.

Glenn High’s marching band spent the week learning the competition’s fight song, to play it for them during the game. Members of the band say it’s a good feeling to help the healing.

“It feels great actually, to put aside the drama part, and just worry about having fun and supporting each other,” 10th grader Nicholas Burhans said.

The band also learned “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” to perform as a tribute to the Rockport students.