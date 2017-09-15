H-E-B returns favor and sends supplies to those impacted by Irma

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — When Harvey hit, Publix supermarkets came to Texans’ aid. Now H-E-B is returning the favor.

The San Antonio-based company is sending trucks filled with supplies to Florida to help those in the wake of Hurricane Irma. The company posted a Facebook message Wednesday saying the reason it decided to do so was that “We’re stronger together.”

“Our friends near and far were there in our time of need, so it’s our turn to lend a helping hand,” the post continued.

Today we sent trucks to @Publix to help w/ relief from #HurricaneIrma – repaying kindness shown by friends in our time of need. #TexasStrong pic.twitter.com/03u1F3k0AD — H-E-B (@HEB) September 14, 2017

In a video posted to its social media pages, people can be seen holding signs with “Here for you, Florida,” written on them.

Publix donated $250,000 to the Red Cross’ Hurricane Harvey relief efforts shortly after the storm hit. H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt also donated $5 million to J.J. Watt’s Harvey relief fund, which has raised more than $33 million as of Friday. H-E-B also sent a disaster relief convoy to areas affected by Harvey to help serve meals.