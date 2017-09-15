H-E-B returns favor and sends supplies to those impacted by Irma

By Published: Updated:
H-E-B is sending supplies to Florida to help with Irma recovery (H-E-B Photo)
H-E-B is sending supplies to Florida to help with Irma recovery (H-E-B Photo)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — When Harvey hit, Publix supermarkets came to Texans’ aid. Now H-E-B is returning the favor.

The San Antonio-based company is sending trucks filled with supplies to Florida to help those in the wake of Hurricane Irma. The company posted a Facebook message Wednesday saying the reason it decided to do so was that “We’re stronger together.”

“Our friends near and far were there in our time of need, so it’s our turn to lend a helping hand,” the post continued.

In a video posted to its social media pages, people can be seen holding signs with “Here for you, Florida,” written on them.

Publix donated $250,000 to the Red Cross’ Hurricane Harvey relief efforts shortly after the storm hit. H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt also donated $5 million to J.J. Watt’s Harvey relief fund, which has raised more than $33 million as of Friday. H-E-B also sent a disaster relief convoy to areas affected by Harvey to help serve meals.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s