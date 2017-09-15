Galveston is Open for Business Post-Harvey

By Published:
Galveston Island
Galveston Island

Galveston Island is open for business! While Hurricane Harvey was not so friendly to the Houston area, the storm spared Galveston island and its major tourist attrations, hotels and restaurants. The island completed a beach expansion in May and Moody Gardens unveiled a $37 million renovation of its Aquarium Pyramid. Galveston is gearing up for some great family-friendly festivals including the Galveston Island Wild Shrimp Festival September 29-30, Artoberfest October 22 and Oktoberfest October 28-29. Before you know it, the island will be in full holiday mode celebrating Galveston’s Winter Wonder Island. Galveston’s a quick four-hour drive from Austin and a whole world away! For more information, visit www.galveston.com.

 

 

 

Sponsored by Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s