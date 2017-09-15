Friday Night Game Night: Week 3 Scores

Hutto vs. Georgetown on Sept. 15, 2017 (KXAN Photo)
Hutto vs. Georgetown on Sept. 15, 2017 (KXAN Photo)

PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A
Allen 35, Coppell 23

Arlington 56, Plano East 21

Arlington Martin 29, South Grand Prairie 10

Austin Bowie 52, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 31

Austin Westlake 52, Pflugerville 3

Beaumont West Brook 56, Houston King 20

Belton 24, Round Rock Stony Point 21

Cedar Hill 28, Mesquite Horn 20

Channelview 29, Aldine Davis 28

Clear Brook 52, Pasadena South Houston 25

Clute Brazoswood 35, Rosenberg Lamar 26

Converse Judson 62, SA Roosevelt 21

Copperas Cove 42, EP Franklin 23

Cypress Ranch 23, Cypress Falls 10

De Soto 41, Midland 14

Del Valle 51, Round Rock McNeil 30

Denton Guyer 66, Dallas Kimball 12

Dickinson 47, Texas City 7

Duncanville 45, Dallas Skyline 7

Eagle Pass 34, Eagle Pass Winn 7

Edinburg Vela 34, Brownsville Memorial 20

EP Coronado 10, EP Andress 3

Friendswood 31, Humble Kingwood 16

Garland Naaman Forest 21, Grand Prairie 0

Garland Sachse 61, Mesquite 0

Harlingen 22, SA Reagan 20

Hewitt Midway 40, Temple 28

Houston Langham Creek 45, Cypress Creek 26

Houston Strake Jesuit 35, Galveston Ball 7

Humble Summer Creek 33, Pearland Dawson 14

Irving Nimitz 43, Richardson 35

Justin Northwest 30, Byron Nelson 14

Katy Cinco Ranch 47, Houston Memorial 10

Katy Mayde Creek 51, Aldine Nimitz 48

Keller 30, Hurst Bell 28

Keller Fossil Ridge 42, Saginaw 10

Keller Timber Creek 22, Lewisville Flower Mound 7

Klein 27, Fort Bend Marshall 7

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 31, Donna North 3

Lake Travis 64, Dallas Jesuit 45

Laredo United 45, SA Northside Stevens 10

League City Clear Springs 24, La Porte 3

Lewisville Hebron 35, Plano West 27

Lewisville Marcus 31, Mansfield 17

Longview 38, Dallas South Oak Cliff 7

Los Fresnos 45, McAllen 6

Lufkin 44, Tyler 34

McKinney 52, Midlothian 35

Midland Lee 48, EP El Dorado 34

Montgomery 29, Killeen Ellison 25

New Braunfels 54, San Marcos 42

North Crowley 53, Cleburne 35

North Mesquite 49, Arlington Bowie 45

Odessa Permian 49, EP Eastwood 27

Pflugerville Hendrickson 34, Manor 12

Plano 34, Garland Rowlett 23

Richardson Berkner 35, Garland 16

Rockwall-Heath 48, Irving MacArthur 9

SA Johnson 20, SA Northside Brennan 17

SA Madison 43, New Braunfels Canyon 22

SA Northside Clark 44, SA Lee 21

SA Northside O’Connor 42, Cibolo Steele 30

SA South San Antonio 42, SA Antonian 28

SA Southwest 30, SA Northside Holmes 16

San Angelo Central 57, Kerrville Tivy 6

San Benito 31, McAllen Memorial 7

Smithson Valley 50, Round Rock 10

South Garland 46, Dallas White 40

Southlake Carroll 52, Rockwall 38

Spring Dekaney 26, Alief Taylor 14

Spring Westfield 37, Galena Park North Shore 20

The Woodlands College Park 20, Deer Park 19

Tyler Lee 41, Nacogdoches 19

Weslaco East 56, Edinburg Economedes 14

Wylie 10, Richardson Lake Highlands 7

CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 66, Austin High 0

Abilene Cooper 49, Abilene 35

Aledo 24, Mansfield Legacy 3

Austin Lanier 14, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Brenham 56, Bellaire Episcopal 42

Brownsville Lopez 61, PSJA Memorial 7

Castroville Medina Valley 27, Hondo 20

CC Calallen 48, CC King 7

CC Flour Bluff 34, Laredo United South 17

CC Moody 21, CC Ray 14

Cedar Park 63, Bastrop 15

Colleyville Heritage 31, Euless Trinity 14

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 55, La Feria 14

Crosby 48, Barbers Hill 32

Dallas Adamson 38, Dallas Pinkston 6

Dallas Jefferson 14, FW Polytechnic 12

Dallas Molina 17, FW Western Hills 16

Dallas Wilson 17, Frisco 14

Denison 24, Abilene Wylie 23

Donna 16, La Joya 0

Dripping Springs 21, Buda Hays 17

El Paso 42, San Elizario 0

El Paso Eastlake 45, EP Parkland 37

Elgin 46, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14

EP Bel Air 55, Canutillo 34

EP Bowie 21, EP Socorro 17

EP Hanks 33, EP Ysleta 28

Frisco Lone Star 35, Lucas Lovejoy 3

Frisco Reedy 52, Denton Braswell 15

FW Chisholm Trail 35, FW Southwest 33

Georgetown East View 25, Leander Rouse 22

Granbury 42, Springtown 20

Grapevine 66, Frisco Heritage 52

Huntsville 41, Conroe 14

Hutto 25, Georgetown 23

Jacksonville 15, Hallsville 14

Joshua 43, Carrollton Turner 3

Lancaster 41, Corsicana 23

Laredo Nixon 27, Roma 7

Lewisville The Colony 28, Denton 24

Little Elm 34, Irving 10

Lubbock Cooper 41, Wolfforth Frenship 9

Lubbock Coronado 21, Odessa 20

Lubbock Monterey 42, Canyon Randall 16

Magnolia 35, Katy Taylor 26

Magnolia West 20, Bryan 14

Mansfield Lake Ridge 41, Mesquite Poteet 30

Manvel 45, Pearland 7

Marble Falls 16, Austin Crockett 8

Mercedes 21, Weslaco 20

N. Richland Hills 57, FW Haltom 27

North Forney 56, Dallas Spruce 15

Prosper 43, Frisco Liberty 7

Red Oak 28, Athens 20

Rio Grande City 63, Pharr Valley View 0

Royse City 23, Waco Connally 8

SA Alamo Heights 42, Victoria West 14

SA Burbank 35, SA Highlands 32

SA Edison 14, SA Houston 12

Saginaw Boswell 37, N. Richland Hills Birdville 35

Santa Fe 39, Baytown Goose Creek 13

Seagoville 21, Dallas Samuell 14

Sharyland Pioneer 34, Laredo Cigarroa 12

Sherman 35, Mount Pleasant 33

Texarkana Texas 37, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 23

Tomball Memorial 46, Galena Park 14

Uvalde 34, Carrizo Springs 27

Waco 42, Killeen Harker Heights 35

Waxahachie 35, Ennis 28, OT

West Mesquite 46, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14

Wichita Falls 15, FW Arlington Heights 13

Willis 33, Huffman Hargrave 26

CLASS 4A
Andrews 47, Levelland 31

Anna 33, Van Alstyne 15

Aransas Pass 28, Taft 24

Argyle 49, Celina 35

Aubrey 28, Pilot Point 6

Bandera 27, Ingram Moore 22

Bay City 16, Sweeny 15

Beeville Jones 20, SA Southside 14

Boerne 24, SA Holy Cross 9

Brownsboro 49, Bullard 35

Bushland 49, Borger 28

Canton 35, Mabank 20

Carthage 42, Whitehouse 20

CC West Oso 22, San Diego 3

China Spring 21, Cameron Yoe 14

Clint 36, EP Austin 21

Crandall 41, Ferris 3

Crystal City 40, Zapata 10

Cuero 52, Floresville 14

Dallas Carter 56, Dallas Sunset 0

El Campo 27, Port Lavaca Calhoun 13

Fairfield 34, Palestine 6

Fort Stockton 27, Denver City 17

Fredericksburg 56, Burnet 7

Freeport Brazosport 56, Cleveland 27

Gatesville 49, Waco University 20

Geronimo Navarro 35, Gonzales 10

Giddings 28, Fischer Canyon Lake 23

Gilmer 60, Argyle Liberty Christian 7

Gladewater 17, Center 3

Godley 34, Lake Worth 0

Henderson 35, Pittsburg 21

Huntington 31, Saratoga West Hardin 14

Kennedale 51, Alvarado 7

Kilgore 64, Longview Pine Tree 28

Kingsville King 49, Ingleside 21

La Vernia 30, La Grange 13

Lamesa 49, Lubbock Roosevelt 12

Liberty 49, Coldspring-Oakhurst 34

Liberty Hill 70, Brownwood 49

Llano 45, Brady 0

Longview Spring Hill 36, White Oak 20

Lubbock Estacado 31, Amarillo Caprock 10

Madisonville 49, Caldwell 32

Mexia 36, Groesbeck 8

Midlothian Heritage 35, Decatur 21

Monahans 45, Big Spring 20

Navasota 41, Waller 21

Needville 61, Houston Washington 0

Paris 26, Sulphur Springs 23, 2OT

Pearsall 14, Blanco 13

Pleasanton 30, Jourdanton 0

Port Isabel 31, Hidalgo 13

Princeton 51, Carrollton Creekview 21

Raymondville 35, Lyford 20

Rio Hondo 52, Brownsville St. Joseph 48

Robinson 34, Troy 28, OT

Rusk 41, Crockett 6

Salado 35, Austin Hyde Park 27

Sanger 49, Krum 7

Seminole 40, Snyder 0

Silsbee 30, Jasper 23

Sinton 34, Orange Grove 20

Somerset 27, SA McCollum 0

Stafford 7, Bellville 5

Stephenville 34, Everman 21

Sweetwater 52, San Angelo Lake View 21

Tyler Chapel Hill 31, Tatum 14

Van 41, Lindale 17

Vernon 36, Burkburnett 28

West Orange-Stark 39, Bridge City 6

Wimberley 52, Lampasas 17

CLASS 3A
Alba-Golden 37, Tyler All Saints 34

Altair Rice 41, Danbury 12

Big Lake Reagan County 42, Coahoma 35

Bishop 34, Ben Bolt 2

Boyd 21, Tolar 14

Brock 42, Grapevine Faith 21

Buffalo 60, Grapeland 20

Buna 28, Anahuac 20

Canadian 36, Perryton 0

Childress 35, Iowa Park 28

Cisco 25, Comanche 24

Clyde 66, Ballinger 21

Colorado City 33, Christoval 13

Crane 27, Ozona 26

Dilley 19, Cotulla 12

East Bernard 29, Edna 22

Eastland 34, Breckenridge 7

Edgewood 50, Commerce 30

El Maton Tidehaven 40, Palacios 0

Eustace 31, Palmer 12

Florence 28, Holland 26

Franklin 27, Lorena 26

Garrison 28, Shelbyville 0

George West 31, Odem 6

Gunter 52, Whitesboro 13

Hitchcock 62, Houston Lutheran South 28

Holliday 49, Ponder 7

Idalou 38, Littlefield 24

Jacksboro 14, Paradise 7

Jefferson 41, Elysian Fields 30

Johnson City 27, San Saba 6

Kemp 67, Rice 14

Kirbyville 34, Palestine Westwood 6

Kountze 35, Hull-Daisetta 6

Lexington 38, Rockdale 7

Little River Academy 21, Goldthwaite 15

Luling 25, Weimar 21

Mathis 34, Lytle 13

Maypearl 28, Clifton 0

Mount Vernon 30, Hooks 6

Natalia 42, D’Hanis 7

New Waverly 29, Hardin 21

Newton 40, Diboll 20

Nixon-Smiley 43, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14

Nocona 71, Olney 0

Poth 29, SA Cole 14

Rio Vista 26, Dawson 24

Rogers 33, Marlin 7

Santa Gertrudis Academy 47, La Villa 0

Santa Rosa 21, Progreso 18

Schulenburg 40, Ganado 7

Shallowater 54, Midland Greenwood 34

Sonora 61, Junction 20

Sunnyvale 24, Nevada Community 9

Teague 57, Dublin 7

Tuscola Jim Ned 55, Anson 16

Universal City Randolph 21, Karnes City 0

Vanderbilt Industrial 35, Skidmore-Tynan 6

Wall 57, Lago Vista 7

Waskom 49, Tyler Grace Community 42

West 48, Carrollton Ranchview 14

WF City View 14, Electra 0

Whitney 34, Hillsboro 26

Yoakum 46, Taylor 14

CLASS 2A
Abernathy 43, Dimmitt 6

Bogata Rivercrest 55, Trenton 0

Booker 48, Beaver, Okla. 19

Burton 57, Louise 14

Centerville 42, Trinity 13

Charlotte 20, Leakey 7

Clarendon 15, Wheeler 12

Crawford 48, Meridian 7

Crosbyton 42, Sudan 41

De Leon 42, Cross Plains 19

Evadale 16, Deweyville 13

Falls City 22, Stockdale 20

Floydada 49, Lockney 14

Forsan 44, Stanton 14

Freer 41, Benavides 12

Frost 55, Itasca 22

Gorman 46, Lometa 0

Hale Center 42, Boys Ranch 12

Hamilton 35, Moody 17

Hamlin 26, Hawley 16

Harper 68, Eldorado 12

Haskell 50, Baird 25

Honey Grove 30, Blue Ridge 26

Hubbard 35, Valley Mills 6

Iraan 51, McCamey 28

Italy 21, Blooming Grove 14

Joaquin 43, Lovelady 28

Kerens 24, Corsicana Mildred 7

Lindsay 55, Petrolia 12

Mart 43, McGregor 22

Mason 47, Comfort 6

Mason 47, Johnson City 6

Menard 35, Rocksprings 18

Mertzon Irion County 17, Miles 6

Milano 28, Bremond 21

Mount Enterprise 34, Colmesneil 28

Muenster 46, Howe 12

Munday 48, Bronte 0

New Deal 25, Slaton 18

Normangee 45, Chilton 40

Post 41, Coleman 0

Price Carlisle 56, Overton 0

Ralls 33, Smyer 27

Riesel 41, Granger 21

Riviera Kaufer 47, Monte Alto 28

Roby 20, Ranger 8

San Augustine 44, Groveton 7

Sanford-Fritch 50, Tulia 41

Santo 50, Chico 7

Shiner 35, Wallis Brazos 20

Stamford 39, Merkel 20

Stinnett West Texas 45, Claude 0

Stratford 74, Guymon, Okla. 0

Sundown 27, Seagraves 3

Tahoka 27, Springlake-Earth 6

Tenaha 53, Dallas Gateway 0

Thorndale 31, Jarrell 0

Three Rivers 48, Runge 13

Timpson 28, Malakoff Cross Roads 8

Valley View 35, Muenster Sacred Heart 27

Vega 55, Amarillo Highland Park 7

Windthorst 47, Quanah 20

Wink 27, Plains 7

Winters 52, Bangs 36

Woodsboro 49, Kenedy 7

Wortham 38, Rosebud-Lott 21

Yorktown 28, Bruni 8

CLASS 1A
Abbott 62, Austin Hill Country 16

Aquilla 49, Mount Calm 0

Blackwell 66, Woodson 6

Blanket 45, Rochelle 0

Borden County 62, Calvert 0

Bryson 64, Moran 7

Coolidge 54, Trinidad 6

Covington 55, Oglesby 8

Cranfills Gap 82, Mullin 76

Crowell 73, Knox City 28

Eden 52, Trent 0

Evant 56, Gustine 0

Follett 50, Miami 0

Forestburg 70, Weatherford Christian 22

Fort Davis 70, Sierra Blanca 25

High Island 61, Orange Community Christian 13

Imperial Buena Vista 51, EP Faith Christian 6

Iredell 50, Gordon 0

Loraine 67, Paint Rock 16

May 56, Throckmorton 0

McLean 28, Paducah 6

Milford 51, Gholson 0

Nazareth 49, Petersburg 32

Rankin 68, Sanderson 21

Richland Springs 62, Wellman-Union 0

Robert Lee 52, Santa Anna 6

Ropesville Ropes 76, O’Donnell 28

Saint Jo 70, Chillicothe 22

Sterling City 62, Meadow 28

Strawn 60, Fort Worth THESA 0

Valera Panther Creek 73, Rising Star 26

Veribest 45, Brookesmith 0

Vernon Northside 50, Hedley 0

Water Valley 60, Lenorah Grady 14

White Deer 50, Matador Motley County 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Amarillo Holy Cross 55, Groom 16

Beaumont Legacy Christian 49, Logos Prep 21

Boerne Geneva 59, Brackett 28

CC John Paul 36, Santa Maria 14

Dallas Bishop Dunne 34, Fayetteville, Ark. 33

Dallas Bishop Lynch 40, Kaufman 0

Dallas Episcopal 42, Addison Trinity 21

Dallas Greenhill 27, Arlington Oakridge 26

Dallas St. Mark 26, Casady, Okla. 0

Frisco Legacy Christian 54, Dallas Conrad 0

FW Country Day 34, Austin St. Andrew’s 7

FW Lake Country 49, Perrin-Whitt 19

FW Southwest Christian 41, Arlington Pantego Christian 0

FW Trinity Valley 38, Irving Cistercian 12

Houston Christian 13, Austin St. Michael 7

Houston Kinkaid 49, Loomis Chaffee, Conn. 14

Houston St. John’s 43, Bullard Brook Hill 21

Houston St. Pius X 58, College Station 41

Lubbock Christian 54, Morton 0

Midland Christian 54, EP Americas 14

Plano Prestonwood 41, Lake Dallas 0

Rockwall Heritage 46, Savoy 0

SA Central Catholic 44, SA Harlandale 3

SA Cornerstone 20, SA St. Anthony 17, OT

SA St. Gerard 40, SA Brooks 0

SA Texas Military 51, Marble Falls Faith 6

Temple Central Texas 42, Bartlett 20

Tomball Concordia 24, Houston Second Baptist 22

Tyler Gorman 31, Ore City 7

Waco Vanguard 65, Waco Parkview Christian 45

WF Christian 56, Bowie Gold-Burg 6

OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 28, Marshall 21

Austin Brentwood 39, Austin St. Dominic 28

Azle Christian School 57, Killeen Memorial Christian 6

EP Pebble Hills 31, EP Chapin 13

FW Brewer 41, Burleson Centennial 35, 4OT

Glenn 37, Rockport-Fulton 21

Magnolia Legacy 27, The Woodlands Christian 0

Plano John Paul II 41, Arlington Grace Prep 7

SA FEAST 66, Seguin Lifegate 20

San Angelo Texas Leadership 40, San Angelo Grape Creek 22

Santa Teresa , N.M. 21, EP Cathedral 12

Schertz John Paul II 14, La Pryor 12

Tioga 51, Newcastle 6

Waco Texas Wind 37, Somerville 26

WF Notre Dame def. Benjamin , forfeit

Wilson def. Lazbuddie , forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Houston St. Thomas vs. College Station, ccd.

Kermit vs. Van Horn, ccd.

March fa vs. Balmorhea, ccd.

Richland Springs vs. Zephyr, ccd.

