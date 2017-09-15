Friday Night Game Night: Week 3 Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A
Allen 35, Coppell 23
Arlington 56, Plano East 21
Arlington Martin 29, South Grand Prairie 10
Austin Bowie 52, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 31
Austin Westlake 52, Pflugerville 3
Beaumont West Brook 56, Houston King 20
Belton 24, Round Rock Stony Point 21
Cedar Hill 28, Mesquite Horn 20
Channelview 29, Aldine Davis 28
Clear Brook 52, Pasadena South Houston 25
Clute Brazoswood 35, Rosenberg Lamar 26
Converse Judson 62, SA Roosevelt 21
Copperas Cove 42, EP Franklin 23
Cypress Ranch 23, Cypress Falls 10
De Soto 41, Midland 14
Del Valle 51, Round Rock McNeil 30
Denton Guyer 66, Dallas Kimball 12
Dickinson 47, Texas City 7
Duncanville 45, Dallas Skyline 7
Eagle Pass 34, Eagle Pass Winn 7
Edinburg Vela 34, Brownsville Memorial 20
EP Coronado 10, EP Andress 3
Friendswood 31, Humble Kingwood 16
Garland Naaman Forest 21, Grand Prairie 0
Garland Sachse 61, Mesquite 0
Harlingen 22, SA Reagan 20
Hewitt Midway 40, Temple 28
Houston Langham Creek 45, Cypress Creek 26
Houston Strake Jesuit 35, Galveston Ball 7
Humble Summer Creek 33, Pearland Dawson 14
Irving Nimitz 43, Richardson 35
Justin Northwest 30, Byron Nelson 14
Katy Cinco Ranch 47, Houston Memorial 10
Katy Mayde Creek 51, Aldine Nimitz 48
Keller 30, Hurst Bell 28
Keller Fossil Ridge 42, Saginaw 10
Keller Timber Creek 22, Lewisville Flower Mound 7
Klein 27, Fort Bend Marshall 7
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 31, Donna North 3
Lake Travis 64, Dallas Jesuit 45
Laredo United 45, SA Northside Stevens 10
League City Clear Springs 24, La Porte 3
Lewisville Hebron 35, Plano West 27
Lewisville Marcus 31, Mansfield 17
Longview 38, Dallas South Oak Cliff 7
Los Fresnos 45, McAllen 6
Lufkin 44, Tyler 34
McKinney 52, Midlothian 35
Midland Lee 48, EP El Dorado 34
Montgomery 29, Killeen Ellison 25
New Braunfels 54, San Marcos 42
North Crowley 53, Cleburne 35
North Mesquite 49, Arlington Bowie 45
Odessa Permian 49, EP Eastwood 27
Pflugerville Hendrickson 34, Manor 12
Plano 34, Garland Rowlett 23
Richardson Berkner 35, Garland 16
Rockwall-Heath 48, Irving MacArthur 9
SA Johnson 20, SA Northside Brennan 17
SA Madison 43, New Braunfels Canyon 22
SA Northside Clark 44, SA Lee 21
SA Northside O’Connor 42, Cibolo Steele 30
SA South San Antonio 42, SA Antonian 28
SA Southwest 30, SA Northside Holmes 16
San Angelo Central 57, Kerrville Tivy 6
San Benito 31, McAllen Memorial 7
Smithson Valley 50, Round Rock 10
South Garland 46, Dallas White 40
Southlake Carroll 52, Rockwall 38
Spring Dekaney 26, Alief Taylor 14
Spring Westfield 37, Galena Park North Shore 20
The Woodlands College Park 20, Deer Park 19
Tyler Lee 41, Nacogdoches 19
Weslaco East 56, Edinburg Economedes 14
Wylie 10, Richardson Lake Highlands 7
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 66, Austin High 0
Abilene Cooper 49, Abilene 35
Aledo 24, Mansfield Legacy 3
Austin Lanier 14, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Brenham 56, Bellaire Episcopal 42
Brownsville Lopez 61, PSJA Memorial 7
Castroville Medina Valley 27, Hondo 20
CC Calallen 48, CC King 7
CC Flour Bluff 34, Laredo United South 17
CC Moody 21, CC Ray 14
Cedar Park 63, Bastrop 15
Colleyville Heritage 31, Euless Trinity 14
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 55, La Feria 14
Crosby 48, Barbers Hill 32
Dallas Adamson 38, Dallas Pinkston 6
Dallas Jefferson 14, FW Polytechnic 12
Dallas Molina 17, FW Western Hills 16
Dallas Wilson 17, Frisco 14
Denison 24, Abilene Wylie 23
Donna 16, La Joya 0
Dripping Springs 21, Buda Hays 17
El Paso 42, San Elizario 0
El Paso Eastlake 45, EP Parkland 37
Elgin 46, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14
EP Bel Air 55, Canutillo 34
EP Bowie 21, EP Socorro 17
EP Hanks 33, EP Ysleta 28
Frisco Lone Star 35, Lucas Lovejoy 3
Frisco Reedy 52, Denton Braswell 15
FW Chisholm Trail 35, FW Southwest 33
Georgetown East View 25, Leander Rouse 22
Granbury 42, Springtown 20
Grapevine 66, Frisco Heritage 52
Huntsville 41, Conroe 14
Hutto 25, Georgetown 23
Jacksonville 15, Hallsville 14
Joshua 43, Carrollton Turner 3
Lancaster 41, Corsicana 23
Laredo Nixon 27, Roma 7
Lewisville The Colony 28, Denton 24
Little Elm 34, Irving 10
Lubbock Cooper 41, Wolfforth Frenship 9
Lubbock Coronado 21, Odessa 20
Lubbock Monterey 42, Canyon Randall 16
Magnolia 35, Katy Taylor 26
Magnolia West 20, Bryan 14
Mansfield Lake Ridge 41, Mesquite Poteet 30
Manvel 45, Pearland 7
Marble Falls 16, Austin Crockett 8
Mercedes 21, Weslaco 20
N. Richland Hills 57, FW Haltom 27
North Forney 56, Dallas Spruce 15
Prosper 43, Frisco Liberty 7
Red Oak 28, Athens 20
Rio Grande City 63, Pharr Valley View 0
Royse City 23, Waco Connally 8
SA Alamo Heights 42, Victoria West 14
SA Burbank 35, SA Highlands 32
SA Edison 14, SA Houston 12
Saginaw Boswell 37, N. Richland Hills Birdville 35
Santa Fe 39, Baytown Goose Creek 13
Seagoville 21, Dallas Samuell 14
Sharyland Pioneer 34, Laredo Cigarroa 12
Sherman 35, Mount Pleasant 33
Texarkana Texas 37, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 23
Tomball Memorial 46, Galena Park 14
Uvalde 34, Carrizo Springs 27
Waco 42, Killeen Harker Heights 35
Waxahachie 35, Ennis 28, OT
West Mesquite 46, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14
Wichita Falls 15, FW Arlington Heights 13
Willis 33, Huffman Hargrave 26
CLASS 4A
Andrews 47, Levelland 31
Anna 33, Van Alstyne 15
Aransas Pass 28, Taft 24
Argyle 49, Celina 35
Aubrey 28, Pilot Point 6
Bandera 27, Ingram Moore 22
Bay City 16, Sweeny 15
Beeville Jones 20, SA Southside 14
Boerne 24, SA Holy Cross 9
Brownsboro 49, Bullard 35
Bushland 49, Borger 28
Canton 35, Mabank 20
Carthage 42, Whitehouse 20
CC West Oso 22, San Diego 3
China Spring 21, Cameron Yoe 14
Clint 36, EP Austin 21
Crandall 41, Ferris 3
Crystal City 40, Zapata 10
Cuero 52, Floresville 14
Dallas Carter 56, Dallas Sunset 0
El Campo 27, Port Lavaca Calhoun 13
Fairfield 34, Palestine 6
Fort Stockton 27, Denver City 17
Fredericksburg 56, Burnet 7
Freeport Brazosport 56, Cleveland 27
Gatesville 49, Waco University 20
Geronimo Navarro 35, Gonzales 10
Giddings 28, Fischer Canyon Lake 23
Gilmer 60, Argyle Liberty Christian 7
Gladewater 17, Center 3
Godley 34, Lake Worth 0
Henderson 35, Pittsburg 21
Huntington 31, Saratoga West Hardin 14
Kennedale 51, Alvarado 7
Kilgore 64, Longview Pine Tree 28
Kingsville King 49, Ingleside 21
La Vernia 30, La Grange 13
Lamesa 49, Lubbock Roosevelt 12
Liberty 49, Coldspring-Oakhurst 34
Liberty Hill 70, Brownwood 49
Llano 45, Brady 0
Longview Spring Hill 36, White Oak 20
Lubbock Estacado 31, Amarillo Caprock 10
Madisonville 49, Caldwell 32
Mexia 36, Groesbeck 8
Midlothian Heritage 35, Decatur 21
Monahans 45, Big Spring 20
Navasota 41, Waller 21
Needville 61, Houston Washington 0
Paris 26, Sulphur Springs 23, 2OT
Pearsall 14, Blanco 13
Pleasanton 30, Jourdanton 0
Port Isabel 31, Hidalgo 13
Princeton 51, Carrollton Creekview 21
Raymondville 35, Lyford 20
Rio Hondo 52, Brownsville St. Joseph 48
Robinson 34, Troy 28, OT
Rusk 41, Crockett 6
Salado 35, Austin Hyde Park 27
Sanger 49, Krum 7
Seminole 40, Snyder 0
Silsbee 30, Jasper 23
Sinton 34, Orange Grove 20
Somerset 27, SA McCollum 0
Stafford 7, Bellville 5
Stephenville 34, Everman 21
Sweetwater 52, San Angelo Lake View 21
Tyler Chapel Hill 31, Tatum 14
Van 41, Lindale 17
Vernon 36, Burkburnett 28
West Orange-Stark 39, Bridge City 6
Wimberley 52, Lampasas 17
CLASS 3A
Alba-Golden 37, Tyler All Saints 34
Altair Rice 41, Danbury 12
Big Lake Reagan County 42, Coahoma 35
Bishop 34, Ben Bolt 2
Boyd 21, Tolar 14
Brock 42, Grapevine Faith 21
Buffalo 60, Grapeland 20
Buna 28, Anahuac 20
Canadian 36, Perryton 0
Childress 35, Iowa Park 28
Cisco 25, Comanche 24
Clyde 66, Ballinger 21
Colorado City 33, Christoval 13
Crane 27, Ozona 26
Dilley 19, Cotulla 12
East Bernard 29, Edna 22
Eastland 34, Breckenridge 7
Edgewood 50, Commerce 30
El Maton Tidehaven 40, Palacios 0
Eustace 31, Palmer 12
Florence 28, Holland 26
Franklin 27, Lorena 26
Garrison 28, Shelbyville 0
George West 31, Odem 6
Gunter 52, Whitesboro 13
Hallettsville 49, Boling 14
Henrietta 46, Bowie 40
Hitchcock 62, Houston Lutheran South 28
Holliday 49, Ponder 7
Idalou 38, Littlefield 24
Jacksboro 14, Paradise 7
Jefferson 41, Elysian Fields 30
Johnson City 27, San Saba 6
Kemp 67, Rice 14
Kirbyville 34, Palestine Westwood 6
Kountze 35, Hull-Daisetta 6
Lexington 38, Rockdale 7
Little River Academy 21, Goldthwaite 15
Luling 25, Weimar 21
Mathis 34, Lytle 13
Maypearl 28, Clifton 0
Mount Vernon 30, Hooks 6
Natalia 42, D’Hanis 7
New Waverly 29, Hardin 21
Newton 40, Diboll 20
Nixon-Smiley 43, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14
Nocona 71, Olney 0
Poth 29, SA Cole 14
Rio Vista 26, Dawson 24
Rogers 33, Marlin 7
Santa Gertrudis Academy 47, La Villa 0
Santa Rosa 21, Progreso 18
Schulenburg 40, Ganado 7
Shallowater 54, Midland Greenwood 34
Sonora 61, Junction 20
Sunnyvale 24, Nevada Community 9
Teague 57, Dublin 7
Tuscola Jim Ned 55, Anson 16
Universal City Randolph 21, Karnes City 0
Vanderbilt Industrial 35, Skidmore-Tynan 6
Wall 57, Lago Vista 7
Waskom 49, Tyler Grace Community 42
West 48, Carrollton Ranchview 14
WF City View 14, Electra 0
Whitney 34, Hillsboro 26
Yoakum 46, Taylor 14
CLASS 2A
Abernathy 43, Dimmitt 6
Bogata Rivercrest 55, Trenton 0
Booker 48, Beaver, Okla. 19
Burton 57, Louise 14
Centerville 42, Trinity 13
Charlotte 20, Leakey 7
Clarendon 15, Wheeler 12
Crawford 48, Meridian 7
Crosbyton 42, Sudan 41
De Leon 42, Cross Plains 19
Evadale 16, Deweyville 13
Falls City 22, Stockdale 20
Floydada 49, Lockney 14
Forsan 44, Stanton 14
Freer 41, Benavides 12
Frost 55, Itasca 22
Gorman 46, Lometa 0
Hale Center 42, Boys Ranch 12
Hamilton 35, Moody 17
Hamlin 26, Hawley 16
Harper 68, Eldorado 12
Haskell 50, Baird 25
Honey Grove 30, Blue Ridge 26
Hubbard 35, Valley Mills 6
Iraan 51, McCamey 28
Italy 21, Blooming Grove 14
Joaquin 43, Lovelady 28
Kerens 24, Corsicana Mildred 7
Lindsay 55, Petrolia 12
Mart 43, McGregor 22
Mason 47, Comfort 6
Mason 47, Johnson City 6
Menard 35, Rocksprings 18
Mertzon Irion County 17, Miles 6
Milano 28, Bremond 21
Mount Enterprise 34, Colmesneil 28
Muenster 46, Howe 12
Munday 48, Bronte 0
New Deal 25, Slaton 18
Normangee 45, Chilton 40
Post 41, Coleman 0
Price Carlisle 56, Overton 0
Ralls 33, Smyer 27
Riesel 41, Granger 21
Riviera Kaufer 47, Monte Alto 28
Roby 20, Ranger 8
San Augustine 44, Groveton 7
Sanford-Fritch 50, Tulia 41
Santo 50, Chico 7
Shiner 35, Wallis Brazos 20
Stamford 39, Merkel 20
Stinnett West Texas 45, Claude 0
Stratford 74, Guymon, Okla. 0
Sundown 27, Seagraves 3
Tahoka 27, Springlake-Earth 6
Tenaha 53, Dallas Gateway 0
Thorndale 31, Jarrell 0
Three Rivers 48, Runge 13
Timpson 28, Malakoff Cross Roads 8
Valley View 35, Muenster Sacred Heart 27
Vega 55, Amarillo Highland Park 7
Windthorst 47, Quanah 20
Wink 27, Plains 7
Winters 52, Bangs 36
Woodsboro 49, Kenedy 7
Wortham 38, Rosebud-Lott 21
Yorktown 28, Bruni 8
CLASS 1A
Abbott 62, Austin Hill Country 16
Aquilla 49, Mount Calm 0
Blackwell 66, Woodson 6
Blanket 45, Rochelle 0
Borden County 62, Calvert 0
Bryson 64, Moran 7
Coolidge 54, Trinidad 6
Covington 55, Oglesby 8
Cranfills Gap 82, Mullin 76
Crowell 73, Knox City 28
Eden 52, Trent 0
Evant 56, Gustine 0
Follett 50, Miami 0
Forestburg 70, Weatherford Christian 22
Fort Davis 70, Sierra Blanca 25
High Island 61, Orange Community Christian 13
Imperial Buena Vista 51, EP Faith Christian 6
Iredell 50, Gordon 0
Loraine 67, Paint Rock 16
May 56, Throckmorton 0
McLean 28, Paducah 6
Milford 51, Gholson 0
Nazareth 49, Petersburg 32
Rankin 68, Sanderson 21
Richland Springs 62, Wellman-Union 0
Robert Lee 52, Santa Anna 6
Ropesville Ropes 76, O’Donnell 28
Saint Jo 70, Chillicothe 22
Sterling City 62, Meadow 28
Strawn 60, Fort Worth THESA 0
Valera Panther Creek 73, Rising Star 26
Veribest 45, Brookesmith 0
Vernon Northside 50, Hedley 0
Water Valley 60, Lenorah Grady 14
White Deer 50, Matador Motley County 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Amarillo Holy Cross 55, Groom 16
Beaumont Legacy Christian 49, Logos Prep 21
Boerne Geneva 59, Brackett 28
CC John Paul 36, Santa Maria 14
Dallas Bishop Dunne 34, Fayetteville, Ark. 33
Dallas Bishop Lynch 40, Kaufman 0
Dallas Episcopal 42, Addison Trinity 21
Dallas Greenhill 27, Arlington Oakridge 26
Dallas St. Mark 26, Casady, Okla. 0
Frisco Legacy Christian 54, Dallas Conrad 0
FW Country Day 34, Austin St. Andrew’s 7
FW Lake Country 49, Perrin-Whitt 19
FW Southwest Christian 41, Arlington Pantego Christian 0
FW Trinity Valley 38, Irving Cistercian 12
Houston Christian 13, Austin St. Michael 7
Houston Kinkaid 49, Loomis Chaffee, Conn. 14
Houston St. John’s 43, Bullard Brook Hill 21
Houston St. Pius X 58, College Station 41
Lubbock Christian 54, Morton 0
Midland Christian 54, EP Americas 14
Plano Prestonwood 41, Lake Dallas 0
Rockwall Heritage 46, Savoy 0
SA Central Catholic 44, SA Harlandale 3
SA Cornerstone 20, SA St. Anthony 17, OT
SA St. Gerard 40, SA Brooks 0
SA Texas Military 51, Marble Falls Faith 6
Temple Central Texas 42, Bartlett 20
Tomball Concordia 24, Houston Second Baptist 22
Tyler Gorman 31, Ore City 7
Waco Vanguard 65, Waco Parkview Christian 45
WF Christian 56, Bowie Gold-Burg 6
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 28, Marshall 21
Austin Brentwood 39, Austin St. Dominic 28
Azle Christian School 57, Killeen Memorial Christian 6
EP Pebble Hills 31, EP Chapin 13
FW Brewer 41, Burleson Centennial 35, 4OT
Glenn 37, Rockport-Fulton 21
Magnolia Legacy 27, The Woodlands Christian 0
Plano John Paul II 41, Arlington Grace Prep 7
SA FEAST 66, Seguin Lifegate 20
San Angelo Texas Leadership 40, San Angelo Grape Creek 22
Santa Teresa , N.M. 21, EP Cathedral 12
Schertz John Paul II 14, La Pryor 12
Tioga 51, Newcastle 6
Waco Texas Wind 37, Somerville 26
WF Notre Dame def. Benjamin , forfeit
Wilson def. Lazbuddie , forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Houston St. Thomas vs. College Station, ccd.
Kermit vs. Van Horn, ccd.
March fa vs. Balmorhea, ccd.
Richland Springs vs. Zephyr, ccd.